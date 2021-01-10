Health Vietnam reports three new imported COVID-19 cases on January 8 Vietnam recorded three new imported cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 8, all of them are Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and being quarantined upon their arrival, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Four imported cases of COVID-19 recorded on January 7 Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed during the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 7, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and being quarantined, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Pandemic prevention tactics remain unchanged despite new COVID-19 variants Vietnam will not change its current tactics in pandemic control amid the detection of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, the standing board of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said, asking relevant forces to continue keeping a close watch on the situation, and maintain strong guard against outside threats while intensifying preventive measures in the country.