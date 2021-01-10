One imported COVID-19 case recorded on January 10
A 24-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from Japan was the only COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam over the last 24 hours, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on January 10 evening.
At a COVID-19 quarantine centre in the northern province of Thai Nguyen (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A 24-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from Japan was the only COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam over the last 24 hours, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on January 10 evening.
The new case brought the national tally of COVID-19 to 1,514.
The new patient arrived at Tho Xuan airport in the central province of Thanh Hoa on January 8 and was immediately put into quarantine in the locality.
Among patients under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, eight twice and eight thrice. The fatalities remain at 35.
A total of 17,634 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected regions are staying in quarantine nationwide./.