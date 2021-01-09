One imported COVID-19 case recorded on January 9
A 25-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Japan became Vietnam’s only new COVID-19 case over the last 24 hours to 6pm on January 9, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Vietnamese citizens wash their hands with sanitisers at a concentrated quarantine area. (Photo: VNA)
The new case brought the national tally of COVID-19 to 1,513.
The new patient arrived at Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 29 and was immediately put into quarantine in Hai Duong province.
The number of recovered patients reached 1,361 after four were given the all-clear on January 9. The fatalities remain at 35.
Among patients under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, eight twice and eight thrice.
A total of 17,634 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected regions are staying in quarantine nationwide./.