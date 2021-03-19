One imported COVID-19 case recorded on March 19 afternoon
As many as 37,878 people who came into close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring nationwide. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam detected an imported case of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 19, according to the Ministry of Health.
The patient is a 49-year-old Vietnamese who returned home from the US and transited in the Republic of Korea (RoK). He was sent to quarantine right upon his arrival at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 10.
His COVID-19 test result turned out positive on March 17. The patient is now under treatment at a hospital in Cu Chi district, HCM City.
As of 6pm on the day, Vietnam counted 2,571 COVID-19 cases, including 1,601 domestically-transmitted infections and 908 recorded since the latest pandemic outbreak on January 27.
The number of recoveries now stands at 2,198, whilst the deaths remain at 35.
Among the active patients, 37 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, 18 twice and 63 thrice.
As many as 37,878 people who came into close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring nationwide.
The health ministry said over the past 12 days, only four out of 12 cities and districts in the northern province of Hai Duong – the country’s biggest COVID-19 hotspot at present – have registered from one to two cases each day, and all had been under quarantine. The localities are Hai Duong and Chi Linh cities, and Kim Thanh and Cam Giang districts.
The ministry has reviewed the quarantine work in the province over the past time, and asked it to improve the quality of COVID-19 testing.
All of the cities and provinces that reported COVID-19 infections during the third wave have gone through 21 days without new cases./.