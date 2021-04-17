Health No new COVID-19 infections reported on April 16 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6am on April 16, keeping the national tally at 2,758, according to the Health Ministry.

Health COVID-19: 21 imported cases logged on April 15 Vietnam recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 15, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam records four imported cases of COVID-19 on April 15 morning Vietnam confirmed four more imported COVID-19 infections during the past 12 hours to 6am April 15, raising the national tally to 2,737, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam records 16 imported COVID-19 cases on April 14 evening Vietnam reported 16 imported cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 14, raising the national count to 2,733, according to the Ministry of Health.