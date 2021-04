Medical workers prepare to conduct COVID-19 vaccination at the Military Hospital 121 in Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)

– One imported case of COVID-19 was recorded in Vietnam in the 12 hours to 6am on April 17, raising the infection count to 2,773, the Ministry of Health said.The new patient, a 25-year-old Chinese man, has been quarantined since his entry into the country via the Huu Nghi Border Gate in northern Lang Son province on April 13.He is undergoing treatment at the branch in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.So far, Vietnam has seen 2,475 recoveries from the coronavirus disease, according to the ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration.Eleven of those still under treatment have tested negative for the virus once, 16 others twice, and 18 thrice.There are 40,443 people kept in quarantine nationwide at present, the ministry noted, adding that 66,366 people had received COVID-19 vaccination as of 4pm on April 16./.