One imported COVID-19 case reported on March 23
Vietnam logged one imported case of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm of March 23, bringing the national tally to 2,576, according to the Ministry of Health.
The patient, a 25-year-old man, had been quarantined since his arrival at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport on March 9. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
The patient, a 25-year-old man, had been quarantined since his arrival at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport on March 9. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
Of the total patients, 1,601 were locally transmitted cases, including 908 since January 27.
On the same day, 12 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to date to 2,246.
Among the patients still under treatment, 42 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 29 twice and 66 thrice. Death toll remains at 35.
Currently, 37,754 people are being quarantined nationwide, including 490 at hospitals, 18,620 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 18,644 at their accommodations.
The Ministry of Health advised people to continue preventive measures, including the “5K message” (in Vietnamese) - Khau trang (facemask) - (Khu khuan) disinfection - (Khoang cach) distance - (Khong tu tap) no gathering – (Khai bao y te) health declaration./.