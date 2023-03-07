One incumbent, two former officials of Bac Ninh, Hoa Binh expelled from Party
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on March 7 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, during which the secretariat decided to expel an incumbent member and a former member of Bac Ninh province’s Party Committee, and a former member of Hoa Binh province’s Party Committee from the Party.
They are Nguyen Xuan Thanh, member of the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment, former Deputy Secretary of Party Committee and former Chairman of the People's Committee of Tu Son township; Nguyen Van Hai, former member of the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee, and former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Finance; and Ha Cong The, former member of the Hoa Binh provincial Party Committee, former Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of the province’s Mai Chau district.
The Secretariat concluded that Thanh, Hai and The showed degradation in political ideology, ethics and lifestyle; violated regulations on things that Party members are banned from doing and the responsibility of setting good examples; infringed on the Party's regulations and the State's laws on management and use of land and property, causing very serious consequences and public outrage, and affecting the reputation of Party organisations and State management agencies.
The Secretariat also asked competent agencies to impose administrative disciplinary measures against them./.