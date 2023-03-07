Politics Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre marks 35th anniversary of traditional day The Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre under the Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 7 to celebrate its 35th traditional day (March 7) and receive the first-class Labour Order.

Sci-Tech Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors Meeting A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is attending a regular meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors in Vienna from March 6-10.

Politics Prime Minister hosts delegation of Japanese economic organisations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 7 received a visiting delegation of Japanese economic organisations, who are in Vietnam to attend the Vietnam-Japan high-level economic conference.

Politics HCM City proposes multifaceted cooperation with Denmark Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has suggested boosting cooperation with Denmark in energy transition and restructuring industries towards high-added value, green and sustainable development.