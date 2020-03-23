Health Vietnam reports three new COVID-19 cases Three more people on March 23 tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that caused the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), raising the total number of infection cases in Vietnam to 121.

Health COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.