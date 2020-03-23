One more COVID-19 case reported in Vietnam
People have their body temperature checked before entering a public building in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced another COVID-19 case, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 122.
The latest patient is a 24-year-old female resident of the central province of Ha Tinh. She is a worker at a bar in Bangkok and has contacted with many people without wearing face masks. On March 17, she visited her friend at a bar in Bangkok who is now under quarantine in Ha Tinh.
On March 20, she took a taxi to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, boarded Flight TG947 and arrived at the Da Nang International Airport later the same day. Her daily activities were normal on March 21 and 22 at the quarantine area.
Her sample tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease./.