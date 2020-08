A health worker in HCM City (Photo: laodong.vn)

– A COVID-19 patient died on August 2, raising the number of fatalities in Vietnam to six, all of whom had serious underlying illnesses.Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said patient No 429, a 53-year-old woman in Da Nang, had suffered from heart failure and chronic kidney failure for over five years as well as type 2 diabetes.Doctors said her death was due to acute heart failure, myocardial infarction, chronic kidney failure, type 2 diabetes and COVID-19.The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reached 620 as of 6pm August 2./.