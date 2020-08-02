One more COVID-19 patient dies due to serious complications
Hanoi (VNA) – A COVID-19 patient died on August 2, raising the number of fatalities in Vietnam to six, all of whom had serious underlying illnesses.
Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said patient No 429, a 53-year-old woman in Da Nang, had suffered from heart failure and chronic kidney failure for over five years as well as type 2 diabetes.
Doctors said her death was due to acute heart failure, myocardial infarction, chronic kidney failure, type 2 diabetes and COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reached 620 as of 6pm August 2./.