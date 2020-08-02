Society Deputy PM orders strictly handling violations of COVID-19 control regulations Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on August 2 stressed that those who fail to make health declarations and follow quarantine regulations must be handled strictly.

Health Testing – one of “weapons” in COVID-19 fight The Ministry of Health has mobilised forces for COVID-19 testing at four venues in the central city of Da Nang, home to a new outbreak involving more than one hundreds of cases, according to Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son.

Health Two more COVID-19 patients die Two more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam died on August 2 due to related complications, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said.

Health Vietnam confirms four new COVID-19 cases, bringing tally to 590 Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on August 2 morning, including two linked to the outbreak in central city of Da Nang, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.