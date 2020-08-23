One more COVID-19 patient dies of serious complications
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – One COVID-19 patient died on August 22, becoming the 26th fatality in Vietnam, the steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said late August 22.
The latest dead patient was a 93-year-old man in Da Nang, who had suffered from heart failure, chronic kidney failure, hypertension and dementia.
He died due to septic shock, multi-organ failure, complications of necrosis in the right leg and pneumonia related to COVID-19./.
