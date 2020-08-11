One more COVID-19 patient dies, raising total fatalities to 16
Hanoi (VNA) – A COVID-19 patient, who also suffered from diabetes type 1, long-time debilitation and heart failure, died in the morning of August 11, becoming the 16th fatality in the country.
Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said the 37-year-old man from the central province of Quang Tri was receiving treatment at the Quang Tri hospital for TB and lung disease when he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on August 9.
He was moved to the COVID-19 treatment centre in Hue Hospital on August 10 due to debilitation, weighing only 30kg.
Doctors attributed his death to serious pneumonia caused by COVID-19 in a patient with diabetes type 1, long-time debilitation and heart failure.
By August 11 morning, Vietnam recorded 847 cases of COVID-19, with 399 patients or 47.1 percent having recovered./.
