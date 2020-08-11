Health HCM City sends medical staff to Da Nang Since the COVID-19 outbreak flared up in the central city of Da Nang late last month, Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital has dispatched six medical teams to help contain its spread.

Health COVID-19 patient in Phu Quoc fully recovers Patient 409 in Phu Quoc island district off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang was declared to have recovered from COVID-19 on August 11.

Health Hanoi speeds up PCR testing for returnees from Da Nang Hanoi is striving to complete the implementation of RT-PCT testing, a real-time reserve transcription polymerase chain reaction, ahead of August 20 for 75,000 people who visited the central city of Da Nang – a COVID-19 hotspot – and returned to Hanoi from July 15, according to a leading official.

Health No new COVID-19 cases to report on August 11 morning Vietnam did not record any new infections of the coronavirus overnight, keeping the tally at 847, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on August 11 morning.