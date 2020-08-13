One more COVID-19 patient dies, tally now at 18
A 52-year-old woman in Cam Le district in the central city of Da Nang has become the 18th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son announced on August 13.
COVID-19 test samples - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The patient had suffered from end-stage chronical kidney failure, hypertension and diabetes Type 2.
She was treated at the Da Nang Hospital from July 15-31, during which she tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease.
On July 31, the patient was transferred to the Da Nang Lung Hospital. The next day, she suffered respiratory failure and shortness of breath, and was moved to Da Nang Hospital’s Department of Tropical Medicine.
She was transferred to Hoa Vang Health Centre on August 4 for further treatment and was confirmed death at 7pm on August 12.
Doctors attributed her death to severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19 with underlying diseases of end-stage chronical kidney failure, hypertension and diabetes Type 2./.