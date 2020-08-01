One more COVID-19 patient in Vietnam dies
A 68-year-old woman with leukemia was confirmed dead on early August 1 at Da Nang Oncology Hospital in the central city of Da Nang, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.
The patient, known as Case 499 in Vietnam, died of blood cancer at final stage, severe pneumonia and COVID-19.
She was admitted to Da Nang Oncology Hospital on July 28. She also had hypertension and diabetes.
This is the third COVID-19 death in Vietnam.
On July 31, the country recorded its first-ever COVID-19-related deaths, a 61-year-old man and a 70-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions./.