Business Steelmaker posts 132.37 million USD in after-tax profit Giant steelmaker Hoa Sen Group posted 747 billion VND (132.37 million USD) in after-tax profits in the first four months of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, from October 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, fulfilling 49.8 percent of its target, it revealed on February 22.

Business New thermal power plant approved in Quang Binh province Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently gave in-principle approval to the Quang Trach 2 thermal power plant project, the Quang Binh provincial People’s Committee said on February 22.

Business Vietnam’s economy to grow by 7pct in 2021: ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office Vietnam’s GDP growth is expected to rebound to 7 percent in 2021, driven by a recovery in external demand, a resilient domestic economy, and increased production capacity, according to the preliminary assessment by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).

Business Exports of cassava, by-products surge since new year Exports of cassava and its by-products are reported to have increased significantly since the beginning of this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.