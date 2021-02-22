One more industrial park approved in Bac Ninh province
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to give in-principle approval to a project to build infrastructure of Yen Phong II-A Industrial Park (IP) in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
Invested by Western Pacific Infrastructure JSC, the IP will cover an area of 151.27 ha in Tam Giang and Hoa Tien communes in Yen Phong district. It is expected to cost 1.83 trillion VND (over 79.5 million USD).
The PM has asked the provincial People's Committee to be responsible for ensuring the accuracy of information and data reported, as well as issues related to explanation and assessment in line with legal regulations.
The local authorities are ordered to well organize land clearance and compensation works to facilitate the implementation of the project, and comply with legal provisions on land planning, and other relevant laws in the process of planning and approving land use master plans serving the construction.
Meanwhile, the investor is required to meet conditions related to land lease and land use purpose change in line with legal regulations./.