One new COVID-19 case reported early August 3
A man takes a quick test for SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) — Vietnam on August 3 morning confirmed one new locally transmitted case of COVID-19, a 60-year-old woman from the central province of Quang Ngai with link to the Da Nang hospital hot spot.
According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, she visited and took care of a sick relative at Da Nang Hospital in the central city between July 18-22.
This case brought the number of cases connected to the outbreak in Da Nang to 174. The outbreak began with the detection of a 57-year-old male patient on July 25 and ended the streak of 99 days of no community infections in Vietnam. It has also resulted in six deaths, all of them with serious underlying health conditions.
The national tally has so far amounted to 621, of which 307 were imported cases and were quarantined right upon entry.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 373 cases have recovered so far. Among the remaining active patients, ten have tested negative for the coronavirus once and six at least twice. There have been sixth deaths./.