Society Health Ministry urges speeding up tracing people returning from Da Nang The Ministry of Health have sent a dispatch to authorities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the central province of Quang Nam, asking them to accelerate the tracing of locals who returned from Da Nang during the period from July 1 to 28 and other locations with a high risk of infection.

Society Deputy PM orders strictly handling violations of COVID-19 control regulations Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on August 2 stressed that those who fail to make health declarations and follow quarantine regulations must be handled strictly.

Health Testing – one of “weapons” in COVID-19 fight The Ministry of Health has mobilised forces for COVID-19 testing at four venues in the central city of Da Nang, home to a new outbreak involving more than one hundreds of cases, according to Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son.

Health Two more COVID-19 patients die Two more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam died on August 2 due to related complications, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said.