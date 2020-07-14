One new imported case of COVID-19 confirmed in Vietnam
Vietnam confirmed one imported COVID-19 case on July 14 morning, bringing the total infections nationwide to 373, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Citizens conduct disinfection upon arrival in a concentrated quarantine area (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed one imported COVID-19 case on July 14 morning, bringing the total infections nationwide to 373, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patient is a 53-year-old man who returned home on a repatriation flight from Russia on July 9. He resides in Nam Tu Liem district, Hanoi.
After landing at Can Tho International Airport, he was sent to a concentrated quarantine facility in the southernmost province of Ca Mau.
On July 12, he was taken samples for testing and the result showed positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
He is being quarantined and treated at Ca Mau General Hospital.
Vietnam has now gone 89 days without any community transmissions.
Among the total 373 cases, 232 were imported and quarantined right upon arrival.
Two more patients have been given the all-clear from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 352 or 94.4 percent of all cases.
Notably, there is zero death. The remaining patients are being treated at health facilities across the country. Most of them are in stable condition. Five have tested negative for the virus once, and one tested negative at least twice./.