One new imported COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, bringing tally to 413
Vietnam recorded an imported COVID-19 case on July 24, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 413, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The latest patient is a 31-year-old Myanmar man who is a sailor working onboard the ship IPANEMA.
He left Japan on June 16 and entered Hon Gai port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh a week later. The sailor was quarantined on the vessel before being taken to a hotel for quarantine in Quang Ninh on July 6.
On July 9, his first samples were tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 but his second sample showed a positive result on July 23.
The patient is being kept under quarantine and treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No 2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.
Among the confirmed patients, 272 are imported cases who were immediately quarantined upon arrival.
A total of 365 out of the total 413 patients have been given the all-clear of the virus and no death has been reported.
Most of the remaining patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country are in stable condition. Four of them have tested negative for the virus once.
More than 10,330 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, including 352 at hospital, 9,379 at concentrated facilities and 605 at their accommodations./.
