One of four victims in Manchester fire identified as Vietnamese
Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and Manchester authorities at the scene of the fire. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on August 15 provided an update on the citizen protection work in the fire in Manchester, the UK, where a victim has been identified as a Vietnamese national.
According to the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Greater Manchester Police announced on August 12 that they had identified one victim in the fire in Oldham town through fingerprint analysis. This is one of the four Vietnamese citizens previously reported missing in the UK.
The scene examination and identification of other victims are still underway.
Hang said as soon as receiving the information, the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department sent condolences to the bereaved family and guided them to carry out necessary procedures.
The Foreign Ministry will continue coordinating closely with authorities of the two countries to assist the bereaved family to handle the next steps, quickly complete the identification of other victims, and step up investigation so as to ensure the rights and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens, she noted./.