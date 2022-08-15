Society Hanoi friendship association hailed for boosting Vietnam-Palestine ties Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama has showed his appreciation to the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Palestine Friendship Association’s Hanoi chapter (VPFA Hanoi) for bringing people from the two countries closer to each other and enhancing mutual understanding.

Society Trial opens for 13 former leaders of Binh Duong province in land-use rule violation case The Hanoi People’s Court opened a trial on August 15 for 28 individuals in a case of violations of land management and use regulations in the southern province of Binh Duong, causing losses worth trillions of Vietnam dong to the State budget.

Society Training course for Vietnamese teachers abroad opens A training course on Vietnamese language teaching opened in Hanoi on August 15 for 80 Vietnamese teachers from nine countries.

Society Kien Giang, Ca Mau coordinate in combating IUU fishing The two southern provinces of Kien Giang and Ca Mau are joining hands in fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in their waters.