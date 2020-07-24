Health COVID-19 tally remains at 408 as no new cases recorded overnight Vietnam did not record any new coronavirus cases overnight and entered the 98th straight day without community transmission of the virus on July 23, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said.

Health COVID-19: Seven new imported cases recorded, total rises to 408 Vietnam reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases on July 22 evening, bringing the total to 408 nationwide, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam accelerates research, production of vaccine against COVID-19 The Ministry of Health held a workshop in Hanoi on July 22 to speed up the research and production of a vaccine against COVID-19.