One-stop service office for returning migrant women opens in Hai Phong
At the opening ceremony of the OSSO Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong (VNA) – The Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) together with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) put into operation a one-stop service office for returning migrant women and their families (OSSO) in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 13.
The office establishment is part of a project is funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to enhance Vietnam’s capacity in supporting returning migrant women and their families' sustainable re-integration into local society.
According to official data, between 2015 and 2020, about 6,200 local people married foreigners, with a large number of these marriages turning out miserable due to language and custom differences and domestic violence. Many of these people were forced returning to Vietnam and continued facing difficulties in terms of employment, legal procedures, and re-integration, among others, at home.
At the opening ceremony, VWU Vice President Bui Thi Hoa highlighted the strategic meaning of the office establishment in Hai Phong and lauded the local chapter of the VWU’s active support for Vietnamese women married to foreigners.
She asked the managing unit behind the office to study the demand of returning migrant women and optimise the operation of the facility, making it a reliable address for the the women and their families.
KOICA Director Cho Han Deog expressed his belief that the OSSO will be helpful for the women and their families during their integration process.
The OSSO Hai Phong is one of the five offices set up under the project in Vietnam. They offer free-of-charge consultations for returning migrant women regarding legal, psychological issues, education and training, employment, loan obtainment, healthcare, and violence prevention. They also play a role of connecting related domestic and foreign organisations in support of the group./.