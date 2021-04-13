Society HCM City to launch public bike service in August The Ho Chi Minh City authorities have approved a proposal on piloting a bicycle-sharing system in District 1 for one year starting August 1 in a bid to promote public transport, reduce pollution, and create a new tourism product.

Society Activities held to celebrate New Year with Khmer, Cambodian people Authorities in many cities and provinces across Vietnam have organised activities to join Khmer ethnic minority people and Cambodians in celebrating their traditional New Year.

Society Binh Phuoc quarantines five foreigners entering Vietnam illegally The Steering Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Hon Quang district in the southern border province of Binh Phuoc put five foreigners and two Vietnamese taxi drivers into quarantine on April 13.