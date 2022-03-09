Injecting COVID-19 vaccine on children in the age of 12-17 (Photo: VNA) Injecting COVID-19 vaccine on children in the age of 12-17

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has generally replaced Delta variant to attack the majority of localities, especially Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.He affirmed that vaccination is still the most effective way to reduce the number of hospitalised patients and deaths, noting that the ratio between deaths and infections was down from 0.9 percent on February 1 to 0.1 percent on March 3.The medical system has stayed firm to take care of the critical cases, he stressed.