Culture - Sports Hoa Binh to complete cycling venues for SEA Games 31 by March's end Work on cycling venues in the northern province of Hoa Binh serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is projected to complete by the end of this month, according to the organising board.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2022 opens for entries A contest seeking the best photographic works in 2022 has been launched by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese boxer secures WBA Asia title Le Huu Toan has become the second Vietnamese athlete to win a World Boxing Association Asia belt after his victory at the Vietnamese Dream event held in Ho Chi Minh Chi City recently.