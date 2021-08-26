Online book exhibition highlights Vietnam’s glorious history
A book exhibition is being held virtually by the Hanoi Library on its website thuvienhanoi.org.vn to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
Twenty nine items on the display are divided into three main themes – the Party’s revolutionary struggles to gain government, August Revolution and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, and Hanoi on historic August days.
The exhibition gives the readers, particularly the young, an insight into the country’s glorious history, while helping them respect the revolutionary achievements and realise their responsibility of developing the nation.
Besides, the exhibition aims at promoting reading culture in the community./.