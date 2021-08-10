At the consultation (Photo: VNA)

Since August 2020, Vietnam and the EU, of which the Netherlands is a member, have implemented their Free Trade Agreement (EUVFTA), offering many tax incentives and opportunities for Vietnamese exporters.Diep said a large number of Vietnamese firms have ultilised certificates of origin (C/O) issued for exports to the EU to access the Netherlands’s preferential import tariffs.Highlighting advantages of Vietnamese aquatic products in the Netherlands, the official pointed to the products’ competition against those from Bangladesh, India and Ecuador, among other nations, in recent years.She informed that the Netherlands now mainly imports fresh fruits from South America thanks to advantages in terms of transport duration and prices.Diep advised Vietnamese firms to seek ways to compete and boost the quality of their products.For his part, Hien said 50 percent of his company’s total imports are from Vietnam and expressed his wish to increase the proportion.He recommended Vietnamese enterprises to use environmentally friendly packaging, as the Dutch market refuses those made of plastics. He also underscored the need to ensure food safety and pesticide residues within the allowable limits for fresh and dried fruits and vegetables./.