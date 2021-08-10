Online consultation supports agro-aquatic product exports to Netherlands
The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and the Vietnamese Trade Office in the Netherlands on August 9 organised a virtual consultation serving the export of agro-aquatic products to the European market.
Processing shrimps for export (Photo: VNA)
As part of the online conference on export and distribution promotion of farm produce and aquatic products in southern and Central Highlands regions, the event attracted over 100 representatives from Vietnamese agencies, organisations and exporters.
According to Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, deputy head of Vietrade’s export assistance centre, key products listed by Vietnamese exporters include fresh and processed fruits, mushrooms, processed cashews, and shrimps.
At the consultation, Vo Thi Ngoc Diep, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in the Netherlands, and Pham Van Hien, Director of the LTP Import Export B.V., answered over 20 questions raised by Vietnamese firms.
Diep stressed the European market is open without any priorities and restrictions on agro-aquatic products, adding the country’s willingness to import those meeting the European and its requirements, and local demand.
Since August 2020, Vietnam and the EU, of which the Netherlands is a member, have implemented their Free Trade Agreement (EUVFTA), offering many tax incentives and opportunities for Vietnamese exporters.
Diep said a large number of Vietnamese firms have ultilised certificates of origin (C/O) issued for exports to the EU to access the Netherlands’s preferential import tariffs.
Highlighting advantages of Vietnamese aquatic products in the Netherlands, the official pointed to the products’ competition against those from Bangladesh, India and Ecuador, among other nations, in recent years.
She informed that the Netherlands now mainly imports fresh fruits from South America thanks to advantages in terms of transport duration and prices.
Diep advised Vietnamese firms to seek ways to compete and boost the quality of their products.
He recommended Vietnamese enterprises to use environmentally friendly packaging, as the Dutch market refuses those made of plastics. He also underscored the need to ensure food safety and pesticide residues within the allowable limits for fresh and dried fruits and vegetables./.
At the consultation (Photo: VNA)For his part, Hien said 50 percent of his company’s total imports are from Vietnam and expressed his wish to increase the proportion.
