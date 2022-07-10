Online exhibition treats visitor to tours around Indochina
An online exhibition featuring Indochina as a wonderland has been launched by the National Archives Centre No.1.
Hanoi (VNA) – An online exhibition featuring Indochina as a wonderland has been launched by the National Archives Centre No.1.
The exhibition, opened on July 9, consists of three sections highlighting the wonder in the land, its beaches, and mountains.
On display are images and documents on famous tourist attractions built by the French in three Indochinese countries - Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia - since the 19th century, namely Sa Pa, Tam Dao, Ba Vi in northern Vietnam; Ba Na, Bach Ma, Da Lat in central Vietnam; Bockor in Cambodia; and Parksong in Laos.
The exhibition takes visitors on a virtual train departing from the Hanoi station, going back in time to discover seemingly familiar landmarks. Its carriages represent the countries of Indochina, showcasing archives of their typical wonders through attractive introductions.
Visitors can join the ongoing event at the site https://archives.org.vn/Tourdongduong/, or on the fanpage of the National Archives Centre No.1 at https://facebook.com/luutruquocgia1./.