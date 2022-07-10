Culture - Sports Sports not outsider in digital transformation process Over the past years, many areas have been making changes to keep up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and sports are not an exception.

Culture - Sports Bamboo damselfly - A unique souvenir of Vietnam Artisans from the Thach Xa craft village in Hanoi’s Thach That district use their dexterity and creativity to make unique bamboo damselflies that can perch anywhere thanks to gravity.

Videos Hue Festival built from enthusiasm of local youth Hue Festival 2022 has had a complete makeover, from being held throughout the four seasons to building a youthful, dynamic, and integrated image of Hue. Such changes have involved the participation and contribution of young local people, who will inherit and promote the values the Hue Festival has built over the past 20 years.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan More than 100 photos capturing Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan are on display at an exhibition that opened in Hanoi on July 8.