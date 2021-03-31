With a special love of history and ancient artifacts, but with a busy work schedule, Thanh Thúy from Tan Binh district in Ho Chi Minh City just doesn’t have the time to visit museums.

Now, though, many museums have gone online, and she can easily admire collections of antiques without having to leave home.

These invaluable collections belong to the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History’s online exhibition, where dozens of antiques are on display with full details on their origin, original owners, and value.

Online displays allow museum administrators to showcase invaluable collections to the public and especially those still concerned about venturing out into crowded public spaces.

Online exhibitions have been introduced to the public by many museums in Ho Chi Minh City and other cities nationwide. The initiative expresses the determination of administrators to bring museums closer to the public./.

VNA