Online festival for book lovers slated for April
A national online book festival will be held on April 17, at book365.vn.
A national online book festival will be held on April 17, at book365.vn. (Photo: toquoc.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A national online book festival will be held on April 17, at book365.vn.
Through exchanges and workshops, the event aims to promote activities of the Vietnam Book Day, and as well as the reading culture among young people.
Book lovers will have a chance to get an insight into digital transformation in the publishing industry, as well as how to access books in the context of the fourth Industrial Revolution.
The opening ceremony of the Vietnam Book Day, the eighth of its kind, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on April 18.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Decision No.284/QD-TTg on February 24, 2014, designating April 21 as the Vietnam Book Day in order to encourage the reading culture among the public./.