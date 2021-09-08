The “On the Reel Film Lab” will be held virtually in October, aiming to provide basic knowledge for developing short film projects, find suitable production processes and orient careers for young filmmakers.

The course will be conducted online in this October, with the participation of many well-known domestic and foreign directors and filmmakers include directors Pham Ngoc Lan, Truong Minh Quy, Bui Kim Quy, Trinh Dinh Le Minh and Thai director and film producer Pimpaka Towira.



To join the course, young filmmakers should submit proposals for a feature film, documentary or hybrid project. Each selected project will have a maximum of two team members participating in the course.



During the course, trainees will study about international film festival system, get an overview of domestic and international cinema, the update new filmmaking trends, improve skills as well as directing and film production process. They also have a chance to learn from famous filmmakers.



The course is part of the E-MOTIONS project that contributes to the promotion of networking and creative environment design for filmmakers by UNESCO and its partners with support from Japanese Trust Fund./.

VNA