

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s top e-commerce shopping event, Online Friday 2019, will for the first time help businesses sell goods through e-voucher systems, enhancing shopping experiences for customers.

Themed “Super sales – Genuine goods”, the event will take place on December 6.



Customers may buy vouchers prior to the sale day and then use them to buy products online on the event day.



This will give consumers time to search information and pre-order products, said Dang Hoang Hai, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s E-Commerce and Digital Economy Department.



The event organiser would help with e-vouchers, whether they are for online or offline shops, Hai said at a press conference introducing the event on November 12.



This is the sixth consecutive year the event has been organised and it has become Vietnam’s biggest online shopping day.



Businesses must have proof of clear origin and genuine goods. The organiser will cooperate with e-commerce platforms, sellers and distributors to launch super promotions. Super-sale items vary from essential items for New Year’s events, household appliances, cosmetics and fashion to technology products and airline tickets.



The event will also see more delivery enterprises such as Viettel Post, VnPost, Fast Delivery and Be support customers with delivery costs. E-payment solution companies such as ViettelPay, VnPay, ZaloPay are also expected to launch promotions and savings when customers make transactions electronically.



A digital technology week will also be organised from November 29 to December 8 to enhance e-commerce shopping experiences in three cities, Hanoi, Da Nang and HCM City.



According to Hai, Vietnam’s e-commerce market is forecast to grow 30 percent this year with an increase in the number of e-commerce businesses and platforms.



Online Friday 2019 is expected to draw the participation of 1,000 producers and distributors, 50,000 brands, 20 million customer interactions and 200,000 successful buyers via e-vouchers. The total order value of the whole market is expected to reach more than 2.5 trillion VND (107.4 million USD)./.