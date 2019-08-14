A booth introducing marketing services and technologies at the Vietnam Online Marketing Forum 2019 in Hanoi on August 14 (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Online Marketing Forum (VOMF) 2019 took place in Hanoi on August 14 under the themed “Personalised Experience”.Dang Hoang Hai, Director of the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said this year’s forum chose the theme because customers’ demand nowadays is diverse and changes continually.Therefore, the personalisation of experience, advertisements and sales promotion is an inevitable trend that will help retail brands to boost their sales, he noted.Le Minh Trang, a representative of Nielsen Vietnam, said companies need to specify the psychology of consumers born after 1995, 1980 and 1960 since each generation has different consumption habits and, therefore, needs different approaches.She took the people born after 1995 as an example, noting that they have various likings and prefer exploring things on the internet, from tourism, fashion to films, games and chatting with friends, which are clearly reflected via their internet interactions.Vietnam is currently taking the lead with 45 – 60 percent of its consumers accepting online shopping, she noted.VOMF 2019 is the fourth of its kind held so far, gathering nearly 40 speakers from leading organisations and businesses in online marketing like Nielsen, Google, Facebook, Comscore, Amazon and Coc Coc.It will continue to be held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16. -VNA