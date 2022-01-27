Sellers put their products up for sale at an online marketplace. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Major e-commerce marketplaces have rolled out programmes to boost sales of Tet goods until the end of January 31 as the largest and longest festival of Vietnamese people is approaching.

Of note, the sites have pledged to arrange delivery services throughout the holidays.

Online shopping has become more popular in the recent past as it may help consumers save time. Favoured products in the period are primarily domestic ones and local specialties.

In particular, Sendo is launching a programme to book peach blossoms branches or trees online, and deliver within three hours in Ho Chi Minh City, and another one to ship five-fruit trays, which are indispensable for each Vietnamese family to decorate ancestral altars during Tet, in Hanoi and HCM City free of charge.

The site hosts more than 2,000 sellers and manufacturers of Vietnamese products this year. As Tet draws near, the sales of farm produce, fruits and fresh flowers on the marketplace have been on the rise.

Other e-commerce platforms such as Voso, Postmart and Lazada also introduce campaigns aiming to boost the consumption of Vietnamese products during Tet.

This year's Lunar New Year falls on February 1./.