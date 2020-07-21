Culture - Sports Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes Designer Nguyen Duc Loc has been in love with ancient Vietnamese costumes for a long time. He has devoted much effort to restoring and introducing the traditional beauty of these costumes to the public, especially to the younger generations.

Culture - Sports Southern lacquer villages struggle to survive Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

Culture - Sports HCM City in urgent need of public art space Installation of art in public places in Vietnam is essential to the development of smart cities and their cultural life, Ho Chi Minh City’s artists and cultural experts have said.