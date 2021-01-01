Society Vietnam to see about 3,000 babies born on first day of 2021 About 3,000 babies are to be born in Vietnam in the first day of 2021, accounting for 0.8 percent of the total 371,504 babies given birth in the day around the world, according to the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

Society Lao Cai keeps students warm during cold winter Schools in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai are working hard to keep their students warm amid the chill of winter.

Society Close to 360 Vietnamese citizens return home from US Nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from the US on a Vietnam Airlines flight at the arrangement of Vietnamese and US agencies from December 31 to January 1.

Society Fireworks light up sky on New Year Eve Fireworks lit up the sky in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on the night of December 31 to welcome in the new year of 2021.