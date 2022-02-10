Politics Ministries, sectors responsible for law education and dissemination: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the responsibility of different ministries and sectors in educating and spreading laws while addressing a session of the Central Council for Law Education and Dissemination in Hanoi on February 10.

Politics Vietnam, RoK Foreign Ministers talk ways to advance partnership Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Republic of Korea (RoK) counterpart Chung Eui-yong had in-depth discussions on measures to advance the Vietnam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership to a new high during their talks in Seoul on February 10.

Politics Ten-year implementation of resolution on national defence strategy to be reviewed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 10 chaired the first meeting of the Steering Committee for building a scheme to review the 10-year implementation of the Party's resolution on the national defence strategy in the new situation.