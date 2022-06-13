Politics President receives newly-appointed ambassadors of Croatia, Senegal President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted receptions in Hanoi on June 13 for the ambassadors of Croatia and Senegal as they presented their credentials.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 13.

Politics NA deputies mull over draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment National Assembly deputies highlighted the need to clearly define the scale and tasks as well as create a legal foundation to ensure the efficiency of the operation and develop the family doctor model during the discussion of the draft amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment on June 13.

Politics Bac Giang province told to enhance self-reliance to boost development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked Bac Giang to enhance self-reliance as a measure for boosting development during a meeting with the Standing Board of this northern province’s Party Committee on June 12.