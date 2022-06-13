Online quiz on history of Vietnam-Laos relations launched
A ceremony is held by the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Information and Education on June 13 to launch an online quiz on the history of the Vietnam - Laos relations. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An online quiz was launched by the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Information and Education on June 13, providing an opportunity for Vietnamese and Laos citizens as well as foreigners to test their knowledge about the history of the special relations between the two countries.
The contest forms part of activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and the 45th year of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
Deputy Head of the PCC’s Commission for Information and Education Le Hai Binh, head of the organising committee, said the quiz is part of a series of celebrations to promote the special friendship and solidarity between the two Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos.
Sengphet Houngboungnuang, Ambassador of Laos to Vietnam, said he hoped that the event will grab public attention, and the knowledge gained from the quiz will benefit the future generations.
The quiz will be available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Online Newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition./.