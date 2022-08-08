Online quiz on Vietnam-Laos ties continues to attract participants after eight weeks
As many as 75,377 people participated in an online quiz on Vietnam-Laos relations during its eighth week, according to the organising committee.
A photo included in the online quiz (Photo: Vietnamnet)
Doan Van Nam from Cai Be High School in Cai Be district, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, won first prize for the week. Le Thi Hong Van from Nghia Dan district, and Nguyen Nhu Thuy from Thanh Chuong district, the central province of Nghe An, shared the second prize.
The contest forms part of activities to mark the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
The quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s e-newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.
Each week, there is one first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second prizes worth 2 million VND each, and five third places for 1 million VND each.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition.
The ninth week starts on August 8./.