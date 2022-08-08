Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 8.

ASEAN FM Bui Thanh Son’s remarks at ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son made a speech at the ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony in Hanoi on August 8 on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the regional grouping. Following is the full text of his speech.

ASEAN 55 years of ASEAN: One Vision, One Identity, One Community Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son wrote an article entitled ’55 years of ASEAN: One Vision, One Identity, One Community’ on the 55th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2022).

Politics Cambodian military delegation visits Vietnam A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) led by Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the RCAF and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, is making an official visit to Vietnam.