Online quiz on Vietnam-Laos ties underway
Logo of the online quiz (Photo: organisers)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 79,567 people participated in an online quiz on the special Vietnam-Laos relations during its seventh week, from 4pm on July 25 to 3pm on August 1.
Khong Minh Khien, from Long Thanh Secondary School in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, won the first prize in the week. The second prize went to Pham Thi Lien from the northern province of Ninh Binh and Dang Thanh Nam from the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.
The contest forms part of activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
The quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s e-newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.
Each week, there are one first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second prizes worth 2 million VND each, and five third ones worth 1 million VND each.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition.
The eighth week lasts from 4pm on August 1 to 3pm on August 8./.