Society President extendes condolences to families of firefighters who died on duty President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his condolences to the People's Police force and families of three firefighters who died while tackling a blaze at a karaoke bar in Cau Giay district, Hanoi, on August 1 afternoon.

Society Spain refuses Schengen visa applications from holders of new-style Vietnamese passports The Spanish Embassy in Vietnam on August 1 announced that it cannot accept Schengen visa applications from Vietnamese citizens using new-style passports until further notice.

Society Greece presents 50,000 EUR in support of Vietnamese sport Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias presented 50,000 EUR (51,186 USD) to the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation on August 1.

Society Central bank to back low-income earners in accessing loans for housing: Governor The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will give flexible and suitable management to guide credit resources to business and production activities and create favourable conditions for workers and low-income earners to access capital for house purchase, Governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on August 1.