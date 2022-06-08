Society Former officials prosecuted in COVID-19 test kit scam The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on June 7 decided to prosecute and arrest three former officials of Hanoi and ministries for their role in a COVID-19 test kit scam at Viet A Technologies JSC.

Society Proposed minimum wage insufficient to make ends meet: insiders As the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has been gathering comments on a draft on the minimum wage, insiders said the proposed wages are insufficient to make ends meet.

Society HCM City: Workers allowed to live in IZs Workers in Ho Chi Minh City can live temporarily in industrial zones from July 15 towards ensuring smooth production and related business activities, municipal authorities said.