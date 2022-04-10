Business Central region expanding organic farming Since the organic farming model introduced by the Que Lam Group in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has proven efficient, farmers in the central region have been taking up organic agriculture for more sustainable development.

Business Ministry supports businesses in economic recovery and development programme The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will support businesses when implementing the socio-economic recovery and development programme, Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc said.

Business Overseas Vietnam returning home to contribute to the motherland In recent years, there has been a “wave” of overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals returning to Vietnam in groups and organising trade and investment promotion activities, which connect overseas Vietnamese from all around the world.

Business Ministry moves to enhance economic, trade ties with European, American partners The Ministry of Industry and Trade will focus on solutions to tighten Vietnam’s economic and trade relations with European and American partners, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien has affirmed.