The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious effect on many sectors over the last two years or so, especially the entertainment and tourism industry. Theatres have had to close, shows have not been held, and artists have been unable to perform. However, an initiative introduced recently by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, to present theatre programmes online, has received a warm response from both artists and the community as it helps convey cultural and spiritual values to people during the pandemic.

The first episodes of a series of 12 online arts programmes hosted by the Performing Arts Department in cooperation with 12 theatres under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been completed.

The shows are broadcast live on the Performing Arts Department’s YouTube channel and other social platforms, with the participation of artists around the country.

The programmes are expected to bring cultural and spiritual values to people via a different format during social distancing.

“We hope to be able to develop a professional and attractive arts activity to serve the public during the pandemic,” said Tran Huong Duong, Deputy Director of Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Nearly two years since Covid-19 first broke out, art troupes are unable to organise shows in the traditional way. Hosting performances online has become the most suitable means of helping cultural and spiritual values reach the audience and also allows artists to satisfy their creative desires.

People’s Artist Tong Toan Thang, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Circus Federation, said despite still performing without a live audience, for the artists, this gives them a sense of living within their profession.

Even though there are no live viewers, performances still feature the passion of artists. Tens of thousands of likes, shares, and comments after each programme confirm the warm response from the audience.

Tran Huong Duong, Deputy Director of the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said: “The language and way of interaction on social networks are very different from real theatres, so we have to choose the right content to reach a large audience.”

It is expected that online arts programmes will be conducted in many different formats to reach a wider audience.

Though there are difficulties and limitations compared to live shows, online arts performances have proven to be a positive step at this time, maintaining the artistic flow./.

