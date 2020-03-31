Business Ho Chi Minh City’s March CPI falls 0.58 percent The consumer price index (CPI) of Ho Chi Minh City in March fell by 0.58 percent compared to the previous month, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

Business Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Hanoi reports 3.27-percent GRDP growth in Q1 Hanoi posted an increase of 3.27 percent in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in the first quarter of 2020 – the lowest in recent years, according to the municipal Statistics Office.