Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury raised 116 billion VND (over 5.01 million USD), only 1.29 percent of the total G-bonds up for auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 29.



A combined 9 trillion VND worth of five-year, 10-year, 15-year, and 20-year bonds were offered by the State Treasury.



Some 100 billion VND out of the 2 trillion VND worth of five-year bonds were sold with an annual interest rate of 1.74 percent, 0.01 percent lower than the previous action on July 22.



Sixteen billion VND was mobilised from 4 trillion VND worth of 10-year bonds up for auction, with an interest rate of 2.8 percent per annum, the same as that of the previous auction.



There were no successful bids for the 15-year and 20-year bonds.



So far this year, the State Treasury has raised over 145.7 trillion VND from G-bond auctions./.

VNA