Vietnam Grand Sale 2022, the annual national promotion month programme, is set to take place nationwide from November 15 to December 22.

Nearly 18 months since the introduction of the 2021 Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in Vietnam, it's still difficult to get investors to warm up to PPP projects despite the huge potential for growth, as the country ramps up efforts to build modern infrastructure, said industry experts and policymakers in a meeting in Hanoi on June 21.

Korean Air - the biggest airlines of the Republic of Korea (RoK) - reopened its direct air route from Incheon to the central city of Da Nang on June 22.

The Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Vietnam held an event on June 22 to set up connections with Vietnamese travel management agencies and businesses to promote the growth of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) tourism after COVID-19 is put under control.