Health Infographic 2019-nCoV situation by February 11 By 7:30 Feb. 11, 2020, 43,099 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV infection have been reported globally, including 1,018 deaths (1016 in China and 2 outside mainland China). Vietnam has so far reported 15 cases of 2019-nCoV infection.

Health Infographic Six nCoV patients cured, discharged from hospital Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have recovered and were discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (NHTD) in Hanoi on February 10.