Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnam recorded one imported case of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 20, raising the national count to 2,572, according to the Health Ministry.

The latest patient is a Vietnamese citizen who returned from Germany via Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 while staying in quarantine in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

As of March 20, 2,198 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35.



Among patients still under treatment, 37 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 18 twice and 63 thrice.



Meanwhile, 37,599 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 492 at hospitals, 18,379 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 18,728 at their accommodations./.







