Organisations of Vietnam and Ontario sign an agreement (Source: VNA)

– The Premier of Ontario (Canada) Kathleen Wynne announced six new agreements between organisations from Vietnam and Ontario, including five in education, during a trade promotion event on December 6 as part of Ontario’s 2017 Business Mission to Vietnam.It is the first official visit of Premier Wynne to Vietnam. The premier noted Vietnam holds many potential and said she looks forward to long-term partnership with Vietnam and the signing of more agreements for cooperation in multiple fields.Two-way trade between Vietnam and Ontario reached 3.1 billion USD in 2016, a four-fold increase from 2012 with key items shipped from Vietnam to Ontario being phones and accessories, fabric, leather footwear and computers.The event also saw the presence of representatives from 60 enterprises from Ontario who visited to study investment opportunities in Vietnam.CEO of bio-fertilizer producer Nurture Growth Can Nguyen said his firm has operated in Vietnam over the past 2-3 years, testing bio-fertilizer in farms in provinces like Thai Binh and Nam Dinh.Vietnam has many great fruits but has yet to be able to bring the fruits to foreign markets due to food safety standard issues, said Can Nguyen. One of the reasons behind this has been farmers’ overuse of harmful pesticides, causing high residue on the fruits, he added.Nguyen unveiled that Nurture Growth signed a contract with TS Bio two days ago for technological transfer in fertilizer and soil.Leaders from MAPAgri and Hibar System introduced their products and services in animal feed and fast-moving consumer goods.-VNA