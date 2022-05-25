📝 OP-ED: Anti-corruption fight continues, targeting new, tough areas
The fight against corruption and other negative phenomena has been stepped up continuously and expanded to new, tough and lingering areas like land, finance, stock market and bidding since the beginning of this year.
Hanoi (VNA) – The fight against corruption and other negative phenomena has been stepped up continuously and expanded to new, tough and lingering areas like land, finance, stock market and bidding since the beginning of this year.
Responding to instructions by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also head of the central steering committee for anti-corruption, competent agencies have sped up the settlement of major, complex corruption cases that have caused concern among the public.
Bringing the cases to light has demonstrated the strong resolve of the Party and the State in the combat which has won the support and trust of the public.
The crackdown on violations of bidding regulations that cause serious consequences; and bribery, abusing power while on duty at Viet A Technologies JSC, the Centre for Disease Control in the northern province of Hai Duong, and other agencies and localities has been the focus of public attention over the past time.
The Standing Board of the Committee has also agreed to put the case under the monitoring of the Committee.
Regarding the serious case, during its 12th and 13th meetings, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission pointed out signs of wrongdoings among the Party Delegations to the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Health in the 2016-2021 tenure, the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Military Medical University in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 terms, and some individuals.
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to issue warnings against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Military Medical University, and relieve Lieutenant General Do Quyet and Major General Hoang Van Luong from their Party positions in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the central steering committee for anti-corruption, speaks at a meeting of the standing board of the committee. (Photo: VNA)The wrongdoings by collectives and individuals in the case have been quickly clarified in line with the spirit of the Politburo as stated in Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW on enhancing the Party leadership over the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.
The Politburo has requested an acceleration of investigations, completing the handling of such cases, especially those under the management of Committee, and absolutely retrieving corrupt assets.
Another corruption scandal that has shaken the stock market took place at FLC Group involving senior leaders of FLC, BOS Securities JSC and other relevant firms.
The Ministry of Public Security is launching a probe into the acts of “manipulating the stock market,” and “hiding information in securities activities” that cause losses to investors and affecting the operations of the domestic stock market by FLC Chairman Trinh Van Quyet and his accomplices. The case has also been placed under the monitoring of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption.
Also at its 13th meeting in late March, the Inspection Commission noted that the Party Committee of the State Securities Commission (SSC) for 2015-2020 violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership and supervision, making it easier for some organisations and individuals to violate laws, manipulate the market and gain illicit profits.
The Commission concluded that the violations have caused serious consequences, harmed the stock market, eroded investors’ trust, and affected the prestige of the Party organisation and the SSC, triggering public concern, and that they must be punished.
Speaking at a meeting in late April, Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Tran Cam Tu, who is also Chairman of the Inspection Commission, asked provincial Party Committees and their Inspection Commissions to seriously observe instructions by Party General Secretary Trong.
The Party leader ordered inspections over signs of wrongdoings, focusing on the sectors and positions from which corruption and other negative phenomena can easily sprout, especially the degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and other issues of public concern.
The violating Party organisations and members must be seriously and quickly handled, Trong stressed.
Asking for prompt actions against wrongdoings at Viet A Company, he said this is a complex case as it is associated with different agencies and localities and draws special attention from the public.
The settlement work should be completed right in the second quarter of this year, the leader said./.