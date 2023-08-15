Society Workshop: Halal industry promising in Vietnam A scientific workshop on Islamic culture and the prospects of Halal industry in Vietnam was held in Hanoi on August 14.

Society Ministry calls for enhanced traffic safety during National Day holiday The Ministry of Transport has requested relevant units to strengthen solutions to meet the traveling demand of passengers and ensure traffic order and safety during the coming National Day holiday.

Society National marine spatial planning project to be completed in 2023 The Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has completed and submitted an overall planning project on the sustainable exploitation and use of resources in coastal areas to the appraisal council, said deputy director Nguyen Thanh Tung.

Society Dak Lak marks All People’s Security Safeguard Festival Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the All People’s Security Safeguard Festival which was opened in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 14.