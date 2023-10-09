Politics State leader attends celebration of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Ha Bac President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony in Bac Giang province on October 8 to mark 60 years since the then President Ho Chi Minh’s presence and direction at the first Party congress of Ha Bac province (now Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces) (October 17, 1963-2023).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-UAE Inter-Governmental Committee convenes 5th meeting in Hanoi Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi co-chaired the fifth meeting of the Vietnam-UAE Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi on October 8.

Politics Dien Bien expects to receive WIPO training on IP A working delegation from the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, led by head of the provincial Party Committee's Board for Mass Mobilisation and President of the province’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Lo Van Mung, had a working session with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) as part of their trip to Switzerland from October 4-7.