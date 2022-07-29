Popularising regulations on human trafficking prevention and combat among Khmer community in Soc Trang (Photo: VNA)

In Vietnam, the Government has rolled out drastic measures to combat human trafficking, including a Human Trafficking Prevention and Control Programme for the 2016-2020 period and the Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control. Over the years, the country has effectively strengthened efforts in verifying, protecting and supporting victims of trafficking, while formulating and perfecting relevant laws, and increasing international cooperation in the field.Punishments for human traffickers have been clarified in the Criminal Code.At the same time, Vietnam's cooperation with other countries, especially those in the region and where a large number of Vietnamese are trafficked, as well as international organisations on preventing and combating trafficking against persons, has been fostered and expanded.A programme on human trafficking prevention and control for the 2021-2025 period is underway.Nguyen Minh Hieu, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs under the Ministry of Public Security and head of the Steering Committee of the ASEAN-Australia Programme on Anti-Trafficking in Persons in Vietnam, emphasised the significant role of international cooperation in effectively fighting human trafficking crimes. No country can solve it alone, he said, adding it needs coordination and cooperation between countries as well as between international organisations./.