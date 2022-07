– A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 27 to launch activities responding to World Day against Trafficking in Persons , spreading a message that preventing and fighting human trafficking is the responsibility of the whole political system and society, and that human trafficking is a global issue that needs international cooperation to deal with.Statistics from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime ( UNODC ) showed that 50% of human trafficking cases served sexual abuse purposes, while 38% of the total victims are forced to work mostly in the sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East regions.Particularly, COVID-19 is creating an ideal condition for human trafficking activities, as governments are mustering resources to respond to the health crisis, according to experts.To date, the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime, adopted in November 2000, is the only globally binding instrument against trafficking in persons.The ASEAN Convention against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (ACTIP) was signed by ASEAN leaders on November 21, 2015 at the 27th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia. Up to now, nine ASEAN member states have ratified the ACTIP. This is the only binding regional convention on trafficking in persons outside of Europe. This document also demonstrates the strong commitment and unprecedented joint determination of the member states in the fight against trafficking in persons.