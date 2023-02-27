Regarding the responsibility for votes of confidence, both Regulations stressed the prohibition and strict handling of wrongdoings and falsification of the confidence rating or taking advantage of the votes to undermine the reputation of others as well as internal solidarity.However, Regulation No. 262’s Article 1 on viewpoints and principles prescribed the responsibility of all-level Party Committees and organisations, agencies, units and leaders. Regulation 96 supplemented the responsibility of those who get the confidence vote and balloters.The supplements come from the Politburo’s new regulations saying votes of confidence hold significance as they can directly and instantly decide the political life of the targeted persons.The officials with low confidence must be considered to be removed from the personnel planning, allowed to resign, relieved or assigned to lower posts even when their tenures have yet to end.The new requirements have challenged each leader and manager, forcing them to self-evaluate their political will, morality, lifestyle, public behaviour, ability to promote internal solidarity, performance in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, and observance of rules for Party members.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The officials that win high confidence votes should show their observance of rules and principles of organisation and operation of the Party, especially those on democratic centralism, criticism and self-criticism; follow the assignment of their agencies; and abide by regulations of all-level Party Committees and organisations, and agencies and units. They also should be dynamic, innovative, creative and decisive; dare to think and dare to do, and dare to bear responsibility in performing their assigned tasks. Votes of confidence should not make them elude handling thorny, complex, sensitive issues.Regulation 96-QD/TW also requires balloters to show a high sense of responsibility. They must be objective and honest enough to go beyond private relations and group interests as the votes mirror the reputation and capacity of leaders.Either group interests or group division make the principles of “democratic centralism, objectiveness, fairness and publicity” in confidence vote meaningless.In fact, there have been officials who dare to think and dare to act and are dynamic and creative, but lose votes of confidence as their protection of common interests has been hindered by group interests.Therefore, agencies and organisations concerned should get objective, comprehensive evaluation of issues to ensure the confidence vote take place practically in line with the new Regulation, contributing to raising the trust of officials and Party members, and people in the Party./.